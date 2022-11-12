Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Streaming This Week: Monica Oh My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Take a look at movies and web series to watch this weekend with your friends and family.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 12, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

You can watch an exciting movie in addition to a number of new episodes that have recently debuted on various platforms. This week also sees the release of the suspenseful web series Tanaav and Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy. Both include ensemble casts and a patriotic theme.

1. Tanaav

Tanaav
1/5

Tanaav is a fictitious thriller centred on a Special Unit and its bravery and fortitude, set in the gorgeous setting of Kashmir in the year 2017.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

2. Mukhbir

Mukhbir
2/5

The cast of this web series, which was created by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, includes Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Barkha Bisht, and Zoya Afroz.

Where to watch: Zee5

3. Monica Oh My Darling

Monica Oh My Darling
3/5

O Monica My Darling is a neo-noir that pays homage to films about the ideal scheme that resulted in the ideal mayhem of the lives of those who devised it.

 

Where to watch: Netflix

4. The Crown Season 5

The Crown Season 5
4/5

Following the passing of both Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, and Prince Philip on April 9, 2021, it was the first season of the show to be broadcast.

Where to Watch: Netlix

5. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2
5/5

The second season of the psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into the Shadows stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur. The most recent addition to the series is Naveen Kasturia.

Where to watch: Prime Video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series that sparked controversies
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.