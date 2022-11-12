Streaming This Week: Monica Oh My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Take a look at movies and web series to watch this weekend with your friends and family.
You can watch an exciting movie in addition to a number of new episodes that have recently debuted on various platforms. This week also sees the release of the suspenseful web series Tanaav and Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy. Both include ensemble casts and a patriotic theme.
1. Tanaav
Tanaav is a fictitious thriller centred on a Special Unit and its bravery and fortitude, set in the gorgeous setting of Kashmir in the year 2017.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
2. Mukhbir
The cast of this web series, which was created by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, includes Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Barkha Bisht, and Zoya Afroz.
Where to watch: Zee5
3. Monica Oh My Darling
O Monica My Darling is a neo-noir that pays homage to films about the ideal scheme that resulted in the ideal mayhem of the lives of those who devised it.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. The Crown Season 5
Following the passing of both Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, and Prince Philip on April 9, 2021, it was the first season of the show to be broadcast.
Where to Watch: Netlix
5. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2
The second season of the psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into the Shadows stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur. The most recent addition to the series is Naveen Kasturia.
Where to watch: Prime Video