Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows

Here are the films and shows released on OTT this week that you can binge-watch at your home.

From Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu to Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwali, here are the OTT releases of the week across different streaming platforms. (All images: Twitter)

1. Mission Majnu

1/5 Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the spy thriller Mission Majnu sees Sidharth as Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who is given the mission to find Pakistan's nuclear weapon facility. Where To Watch: Netflix

2. Chhatriwali

2/5 Headlined by Rakul Preet Singh, the social drama Chhatriwali has Rakul playing Sanya Dhingra, a chemistry genius who teaches sex education to children in a small school in her hometown. Where To Watch: ZEE5

3. Dhamaka

3/5 Starring Ravi Teja in the double roles of Swamy Vivekananda Rao and Anand Chakravarthy, the Telugu action-comedy Dhamaka grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Where To Watch: Netflix

4. Kaapa

4/5 The Malayalam language gangster drama Kaapa features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Anna Ben in the leading roles. Where To Watch: Netflix

5. Fauda Season 4