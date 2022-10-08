Search icon
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch

OTT releases this week include Laal Singh Chaddha, Karthikeya 2, Raksha Bandhan, and more.

Another Saturday means fresh films in theatres and now also on OTT platforms. We have also brought all the major OTT releases for you like we do each week.

1. Laal Singh Chaddha

To everyone's surprise, Laal Singh Chaddha was released on OTT only a few days after its theatrical release.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Maja Ma

The renowned Madhuri Dixit makes her OTT debut with this new movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Raksha Bandhan

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Where to watch: Zee5

4. Karthikeya 2

This movie, also known as Karthikeya 2: Daivam Manushya Rupena, is a follow-up to the 2014 movie Karthikeya.

Where to watch: Zee5

5. Prey

Prey, an American science fiction thriller, was released as the fifth entry in the Predator series.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

6. Feels Like Home Season 2

As the lads learn how to build a house and maintain it, this season digs into more serious subjects.

