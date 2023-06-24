Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hindi, and Kerala Crime Files started streaming this week.
From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to the Hindi version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 2, here are the titles that dropped on different streaming platforms Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar this week. (All images: File photos)
1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Headlined by Salman Khan with an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill among others, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan began streaming on ZEE5 on June 23.
2. Tiku Weds Sheru
Kangana Ranaut's first production Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is a direct digital release and premiered on Prime Video on June 23.
3. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hindi
The Hindi version of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, featuring an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha among others, dropped on Prime Video on June 23.
4. Kerala Crime Files
Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, Kerala Crime Files is Disney Plus Hotstar's first-ever series in the Malayalam language. It made its digital premiere on June 23.
5. Kafas
Starring Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, the social drama Kafas tackles child sexual abuse. It started streaming on SonyLIV on June 23. It is adapted from the 2019 British miniseries Dark Money.