Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hindi, and Kerala Crime Files started streaming this week.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 24, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to the Hindi version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 2, here are the titles that dropped on different streaming platforms Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and Disney+ Hotstar this week. (All images: File photos)

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
1/5

Headlined by Salman Khan with an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill among others, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan began streaming on ZEE5 on June 23.



2. Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru
2/5

Kangana Ranaut's first production Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is a direct digital release and premiered on Prime Video on June 23.



3. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hindi

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hindi
3/5

The Hindi version of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, featuring an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha among others, dropped on Prime Video on June 23.

 



4. Kerala Crime Files

Kerala Crime Files
4/5

Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, Kerala Crime Files is Disney Plus Hotstar's first-ever series in the Malayalam language. It made its digital premiere on June 23.

 



5. Kafas

Kafas
5/5

Starring Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, the social drama Kafas tackles child sexual abuse. It started streaming on SonyLIV on June 23. It is adapted from the 2019 British miniseries Dark Money.



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check eligibility
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.