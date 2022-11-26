Search icon
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch

You can view a lot of other fantastic OTT releases this week in addition to Rishab Shetty's Kantara.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 26, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

One of the year's biggest hits, Kantara, is now available via OTT. The movie enjoyed a successful run in theatres and is now making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. You can view a lot of other fantastic OTT releases this week in addition to this one.

1. Kantara

Kantara
1/5

After capturing audiences' hearts in theatres, fans can now watch the beloved movie in Kannada as well as dubs in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Chup

Chup
2/5

Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary play pivotal roles in the R Balki-directed film.

Where to watch: Zee5

3. Khakee

Khakee
3/5

This one takes place in the heartland of Bihar in the early 2000s and is a cop and crime thriller. The real-life account of how Bihar's most dangerous criminal was apprehended served as inspiration.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
4/5

The Guardians are on a mission to give Quill a memorable Christmas in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

5. Last Film Show

Last Film Show
5/5

The movie, which was premiered in theatres on October 14 and is this year's official Oscar entry for India, is now moving to OTT in an effort to reach a wider audience.

Where to watch: Netflix

