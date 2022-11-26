Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch

You can view a lot of other fantastic OTT releases this week in addition to Rishab Shetty's Kantara.
One of the year's biggest hits, Kantara, is now available via OTT. The movie enjoyed a successful run in theatres and is now making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. You can view a lot of other fantastic OTT releases this week in addition to this one.
1. Kantara
After capturing audiences' hearts in theatres, fans can now watch the beloved movie in Kannada as well as dubs in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. Chup
Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary play pivotal roles in the R Balki-directed film.
Where to watch: Zee5
3. Khakee
This one takes place in the heartland of Bihar in the early 2000s and is a cop and crime thriller. The real-life account of how Bihar's most dangerous criminal was apprehended served as inspiration.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians are on a mission to give Quill a memorable Christmas in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
5. Last Film Show
The movie, which was premiered in theatres on October 14 and is this year's official Oscar entry for India, is now moving to OTT in an effort to reach a wider audience.
Where to watch: Netflix