Streaming This Week: Kantara in Hindi, Yashoda, Blurr, Faadu, OTT releases to watch

Many movies such as ishabh Shetty's Hindi flick Kantara, are now being released on a variety of OTT platforms.
Your weekend will be filled with amusement thanks to the release of new OTT films and web series. Many movies such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G, and Rishabh Shetty's Hindi flick Kantara, are now being released on a variety of OTT platforms.
1. Kantara Hindi
Kantara, a movie by Rishabh Shetty, was formerly available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam; however, its Hindi version is now available on OTT.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. Faadu
Faadu- A Love Story is about a man who, in his desperation to escape the life he was born into, gambles with it.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
3. Yashoda
Yashoda, the critically acclaimed film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is currently making its way to OTT.
Where to watch: Prime Video
4. Blurr
Blurr is actor Taapsee Pannu's first foray into producing, and she also stars in it. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, playing the character of twin sisters.
Where to watch: Zee5
5. CAT
Randeep Hooda portrays Gurnam Singh in CAT, a straightforward and innocent man caught up in a drug trafficking ring.
Where to watch: Netflix