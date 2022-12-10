Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Streaming This Week: Kantara in Hindi, Yashoda, Blurr, Faadu, OTT releases to watch

Many movies such as ishabh Shetty's Hindi flick Kantara, are now being released on a variety of OTT platforms.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 10, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

Your weekend will be filled with amusement thanks to the release of new OTT films and web series. Many movies such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G, and Rishabh Shetty's Hindi flick Kantara, are now being released on a variety of OTT platforms.

1. Kantara Hindi

Kantara Hindi
1/5

Kantara, a movie by Rishabh Shetty, was formerly available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam; however, its Hindi version is now available on OTT.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Faadu

Faadu
2/5

Faadu- A Love Story is about a man who, in his desperation to escape the life he was born into, gambles with it.

Where to watch: SonyLiv

3. Yashoda

Yashoda
3/5

Yashoda, the critically acclaimed film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is currently making its way to OTT.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4. Blurr

Blurr
4/5

Blurr is actor Taapsee Pannu's first foray into producing, and she also stars in it. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, playing the character of twin sisters.

Where to watch: Zee5

5. CAT

CAT
5/5

Randeep Hooda portrays Gurnam Singh in CAT, a straightforward and innocent man caught up in a drug trafficking ring.

 

Where to watch: Netflix

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.