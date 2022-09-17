Streaming This Week: Jogi, Dahan, Force of Nature, OTT releases to watch

Take a look at movies and series you can watch with your family this weekend on Netflix and other OTT platforms.
OTT is brimming with intriguing films and web series this week, from Diljit Dosanjh's film Jogi on Netflix, which examines the suffering of the Sikh community in the capital after Gandhi's assassination in 1984, to Tisca Chopra's web series Dahan on Disney Plus Hotstar, which sets out on a mission to combat age-old superstitions.
1. Jogi
The 1984 anti-Sikh massacre is the backdrop of Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans ever since it was announced.
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Dahan
The story of Dahan is filled with myths and superstitions, touches on society and its values, and forces its characters to confront their greatest fears. Tisca Chopra plays an IAS officer in the film.
Where to watch: Hotstar
3. Force of Nature
The Force of Nature is a thunderous action thriller in which a team of a brave cop, a doctor, and a retired detective battle a deadly gang of thieves who intend to carry out a heist during a hurricane. The Force of Nature stars academy award winner Mel Gibson as a retired detective, along with Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, and others.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
4. Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial
It is a two-part documentary that examines one of the most well-known and frequently covered court cases of the past ten years: the allegations of domestic abuse against Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
Where to watch: Discovery Plus
5. Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik S3
The next season of the show, hosted by actress Rasika Duggal and directed by renowned author and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, will feature a number of fascinating conversations and interpretations.
6. College Romance S3
The relationships that college students have and the struggles they face to keep them strong are highlighted in College Romance 3.