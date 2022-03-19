Streaming This Week: ‘Jalsa’, ‘Bloody Brothers’, ‘Salute’, OTT releases to watch out for

Scroll down to see our recommendations for movies and TV shows to see this weekend.
It's almost the weekend, and we're sure you're looking for some shows and movies to watch as you relax and enjoy your time off. As it was Holi 2022 week, there were a slew of new releases, and if you missed them on Holi, you might as well catch up now!
1. Jalsa
In this Hindi film, Vidya Balan plays a journalist who raises her voice to discover the truth about a hit-and-run case. Her motivations, however, appear dubious, since she subsequently requests a junior reporter to halt her probe when she discovers some harsh facts. Shefali Shah takes on the role of the victim's mother.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
2. Salute
On Thursday, Dulquer Salmaan shocked fans by releasing his latest Malayalam film a day early. The narrative of the film revolves around a police investigator attempting to unearth the truth behind a long-unsolved murder case.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
3. Bloody Brothers
In this Hindi series, two actors famed for their movie performances, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, play siblings.
Where to watch: Zee5
4. Windfall
The Hollywood crime thriller, starring Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Colins, is about a robber breaking into a millionaire's mansion and the turmoil that ensues when the latter and his wife arrive at the last minute.
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Apharan 2
The 2018 Hindi thriller series is back for a second season, and cop Rudra (Arunoday Singh) is on the case again, this time with a kidnapping and a mission that takes him all the way to Thailand.
Where to watch: Voot Select