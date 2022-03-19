Streaming This Week: ‘Jalsa’, ‘Bloody Brothers’, ‘Salute’, OTT releases to watch out for

It's almost the weekend, and we're sure you're looking for some shows and movies to watch as you relax and enjoy your time off. As it was Holi 2022 week, there were a slew of new releases, and if you missed them on Holi, you might as well catch up now!