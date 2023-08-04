Search icon
Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Hearstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Here are the latest films and web series streaming across different OTT platforms this week.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 04, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

From the Hollywood blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to the Telugu-language comedy Pareshan, here are the titles that dropped on different streaming platforms this week. (All images: Twitter)

 

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
1/5

Directed by James Gunn and headlined by Chris Pratt, the Marvel blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on August 2 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

 

2. Rangabali

Rangabali
2/5

The Telugu-language romantic action comedy Rangabali, starring Naga Shaurya, Yukti Thareja, and Shine Tom Chacko, was released in the theatres on July 7 and dropped on Netflix on August 4.

 



3. Heartstopper Season 2

Heartstopper Season 2
3/5

The second season of the British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama Heartstopper, starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, and William Gao, started streaming on Netflix on August 3.

 



4. Pareshan

Pareshan
4/5

Directed by Rupak Ronaldson and produced by Rana Daggubati, the Telugu-language comedy film Pareshan was released in the theatres on June 2 and dropped on SonyLIV on August 4.

 



5. The Hunt for Veerappan

The Hunt for Veerappan
5/5

The docuseries The Hunt for Veerappan follows the rise and fall of Veerappan, a dreaded smuggler whose bloody reign sparked a 20-year-long manhunt in south India. It dropped on Netflix on August 4.

 



