Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch

Thanks to the release of fresh OTT movies and web series, your weekend will be amusing. New movies and web series are also being made available.
Thanks to the release of fresh OTT movies and web series, your weekend will be amusing. New movies and web series are also being made available for online watching. To get ready for a weekend movie marathon, grab your favourite munchies.
1. Govinda Naam Mera
Vicky Kaushal is featured in the Bollywood film Govinda Naam Mera as the prototypical masaledar hero of the 1990s. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani are also in the movie.
Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
2. Code Name: Tiranga
The spy in this espionage action thriller is on an unwavering, brave mission for her country.
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Blurr
Taapsee Pannu makes her debut as a producer and performer in Blurr. Gulshan Devaiah also appears in the movie.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Ariyippu
Ariyipuu, commonly known as declaration at international film festivals, was written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and it was a nominee for the Golden Leopard award at the 75th Locarno Film Festival.
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore
The creators of the Netflix crime documentary have planned yet another exciting season named Beast of Bangalore after releasing three popular seasons of the Indian Predator series.
Where to watch: Netflix