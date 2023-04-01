Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch

Here are the movies streaming on different OTT platforms this week.
From Sara Ali Khan's murder mystery Gaslight to Jennifer Aniston's action comedy Murder Mystery 2, here are the OTT releases you can binge-watch watch in the comfort of your home.
1. Gaslight
Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh-starrer murder mystery thriller Gaslight is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.
2. Murder Mystery 2
Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-starrer action comedy Murder Mystery 2 dropped on Netflix on March 31.
3. Amigos
Starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a triple role, the Telugu-language action thriller Amigos started streaming on Netflix on April 1.
4. Faraaz
Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal-starrer Hansal Mehta's Faraaz, based on a terrorist attack in Dhaka, dropped on Netflix on March 31.
5. Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat
Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, led by Alaya F and Karan Mehta, is streaming on Netflix from March 31.