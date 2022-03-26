Streaming This Week: From Valimai to Bridgerton Season 2, OTT releases to watch this weekend

To end the month on a high note, we've compiled a selection of new movies and web series to stream in the last week of March 2022.
The month of March is coming to a close, and the final week is jam-packed with never-ending OTT releases. Fresh content is slated to arrive this week in a variety of genres, ranging from international productions to Bollywood and several regional films and web series.
Many of these upcoming films have recently debuted in theatres, and moviegoers have been excitedly anticipating their digital release.
1. Bridgerton Season 2
Netflix set a record in December 2020 when it received 82 million views in 28 days for their period drama Bridgerton. Season 2 of the show, based on Julia Quinn's novels and created by Chris Van Dusen, is now available.
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Bheemla Nayak
The Telugu film is about a 'pride' battle between a severe police officer and a wealthy local brat. Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menon, and other notable actors star in the film's lead roles
Where to watch: Aha Video, Disney Plus Hotstar
3. Dune
'Dune,' a science fiction and action blockbuster picture, is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, widely regarded as the most influential book of the twentieth century. Denis Villeneuve, who has been nominated for an Academy Award, directs the picture.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Book My Show, iTunes, Google Play, Youtube, Hungama
4. Valimai
The action-thriller follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar), an IPS officer on a quest to apprehend a gang of illegal bikers who use children for theft, murder, and drug trafficking. H Vinoth, who previously directed Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Nerkonda Paarvai, directed this film.
Where to watch: Zee5
5. Sabrina
Two women from very different worlds cross paths, leading to a series of unexpected events and their attempts to untangle the tangled repercussions.