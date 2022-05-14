Streaming This Week: From The Kashmir Files, RRR to Modern Love Mumbai, OTT picks for this weekend

Take a peek at this list of OTT releases to see what you can watch this weekend.

The planned OTT releases this summer will provide consumers with instant access to a variety of series and films. Every week, new titles are made available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hot Star, Zee5, and others. It allows consumers to binge-watch TV shows and movies from the comfort of their own homes.