Streaming This Week: From The Kashmir Files, RRR to Modern Love Mumbai, OTT picks for this weekend

Take a peek at this list of OTT releases to see what you can watch this weekend.
The planned OTT releases this summer will provide consumers with instant access to a variety of series and films. Every week, new titles are made available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hot Star, Zee5, and others. It allows consumers to binge-watch TV shows and movies from the comfort of their own homes.
1. The Kashmir Files
The Kashmir Files premiered on May 13th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Indian Sign Language, following its box office success.
Where to Watch: Zee5
2. Modern Love Mumbai
Modern Love Mumbai, the Mumbai instalment of the popular US anthology series Modern Love.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Matrix 4: Resurrections
Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas feature in Matrix 4: Resurrections. Original actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their legendary roles in the long-awaited fourth instalment of the pioneering franchise.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
4. RRR
RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two early twentieth-century freedom warriors, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, who are played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.
5. Beast
The ThalapathyVijay and Hegde starrer, which hit theatres on April 13, wowed audiences with its action-packed plot.
Where to Watch: Netflix
6. Aadha Ishq
This is a new romantic comedy about a mother and her daughter falling in love with the same man.
Where to Watch: Voot
7. Puzhu
Puzhu is a new Malayalam film starring Mammootty, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Nedumudi Venu.
Where to watch:SonyLiv