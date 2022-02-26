Streaming This Week: From ‘The Fame Game’, ‘83’ to ‘Love Hostel’, movies and series to watch this weekend

Choose from five OTT releases to watch this weekend by scrolling through.
The last week of February 2022 is approaching, and new projects are preparing to launch on the OTT platform as the weekend approaches. Here's a list of web series and movies due to premiere ranging from Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut to Ranveer Singh's film.
1. Love Hostel (Zee5)
Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Messey, and Bobby Deol star in this film about a newlywed couple who are on the run. They are in risk of being murdered when their families hire a killer to assassinate them for marrying outside their caste and rank.
This crime thriller, directed by Shanker Raman, would feature the Ashram actor as a terrifying antagonist.
2. The Fame Game (Netflix)
Madhuri Dixit, the dhak dhak girl of Bollywood, is poised to make her OTT debut with 'The Fame Game', which also stars Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor in crucial parts. The plot revolves around a famous actress who goes missing unexpectedly, and during the investigation, surprising facts from her past emerge.
3. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
‘Vikings: Valhalla’, the sequel to Vikings, will focus on a new generation of legendary heroes who will carve their own path. The sequel will take place 100 years later and will be packed with action and adventure.
4. 83 (Netflix)
It was meant to be one of the biggest hits of 2021, but this Ranveer Singh-led film based on India's World Cup victory in 1983 fell short of expectations and tanked miserably.
This highly anticipated film will now be released on OTT on February 25th. The timing is tentative, as it was already announced that '83' would be released on Netflix on February 18th.
5. A Discovery of Witches Season 3
The popular science fiction series is returning for a third season. The show will pick up where it left off in the second season. Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, and Adelle Leonce star in the science-fiction drama.