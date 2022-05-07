Search icon
Streaming This Week: From Thar to Jhund: OTT movies, series you can binge watch with your family

Take a look at movies and series you can watch with your family and friends this weekend.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 07, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

A diverse range of films and web series have been released this week in a variety of languages and genres. The top five titles released on OTT platforms this week range from Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix Resurrections' on Amazon Prime to Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's action thriller 'Saani Kaayidham.'

1. Thar

Thar
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor plays Siddharth, an antique trader, in 'Thar,' a film inspired by the western noir genre set in the 1980s. Siddharth is followed on his trek through a remote Rajasthan community that has recently been rocked by a series of horrific deaths.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Jhund

Jhund
The biographical sports film 'Jhund,' starring Amitabh Bachchan, is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a social worker who encouraged slum youths to join a football team.


Where to watch: Zee5

3. The Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections
The Matrix Resurrections is a science fiction film that was released in 2021 as a sequel to 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003) and the fourth instalment of the Matrix film trilogy.

4. Saani Kaayidham

Saani Kaayidham
Ponni, a policeman who lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhana and her husband Maari, a rice mill coolie, is at the centre of the story.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

5. The Wilds

The Wilds
It's a thriller series about a group of adolescent girls who find themselves stranded on a secluded island after an aeroplane disaster, unaware that they're being subjected to a social experiment.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

6. The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith
Following the murder investigation and contentious inquiry into Beverly Lynn Smith's murder. Beverly Lynn Smith, her husband, and their 10-month-old baby lived in a rural farmhouse in the industrial city of Oshawa.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

7. Radhe Shyam Hindi

Radhe Shyam Hindi
The Hindi dub of the blockbuster Telugu film Radhe Shyam, which was released in March 2022, was available on Netflix this week. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde feature in the key roles in this romantic comedy.

