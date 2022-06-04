Streaming This Week: From Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 to Jana Gana Mana, OTT releases to watch

Take a look at a list of OTT picks you can watch this weekend.
It's the weekend, and we're sure you're looking for some incredibly entertaining shows and movies to watch while relaxing at home with friends and family. This week saw the release of many movies, both in theatres and via OTT platforms.
1. Stranger Things 4 Vol 1
The fourth season's epic journey begins with the teenagers navigating their lives, which is difficult for them as they are separated for the first time. Without her powers, Eleven struggles to adjust to her new school and life in California, and she is regularly ridiculed.
Where To Watch: Netflix
2. Jana Gana Mana
Many current concerns are addressed in the film, including student and university politics, caste conflicts, encounter deaths, politically masterminded situations to gain public favour, and so on.
Where To Watch: Netflix
3. Johnny vs Amber
Johnny vs Amber is a two-part documentary that examines one of the most public and well covered judicial battles of the previous decade from two opposing viewpoints.
Where To Watch: Discovery +
4. Heropanti 2
Babloo (Tiger Shroff) is a computer prodigy, and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria) is a self-made billionaire in Heropanti 2.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. Fantastic Beasts:The Secrets of Dumbledore
Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), a powerful Dark wizard, is aiming to seize control of the wizarding world, as Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is aware.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
6. Aashram 3
Aashram is one of the most popular and divisive online shows in recent memory. However, the fact that it has been renewed for a third season demonstrates its enduring popularity.