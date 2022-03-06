Streaming This Week: From ‘Rudra’ to ‘No Time to Die’, movies and series you can binge-watch this weekend

Take a peek at some of the movies and TV shows that you might want to watch this weekend.
The weekend is approaching, and several new shows and movies have been released on OTT this week. Depending on their mood, anyone may find anything they want to watch, from reality shows to web series to movies. Here are some shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more, ranging from Ajay Devgn's ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ to the 25th James Bond flick ‘No Time To Die’.
1. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
The Indian adaption of the British TV drama Luther is titled 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.' Ajay Devgn plays investigator Rudraveer 'Rudra' Singh, who has a track record of solving complex cases.
2. Indias Ultimate Warrior: Vidyut Jammwal
'India's Ultimate Warrior' is a new reality show in which 16 best fighters and athletes from throughout India compete to prove that they are the ultimate warrior.
3. No Time to Die
'No Time to Die' is the 25th James Bond film produced by Eon Productions, and Daniel Craig's fifth and final performance as James Bond, a fictitious British MI6 agent.
4. The Weekend Away
'The Weekend Away,' a new Netflix thriller, follows best friends Beth (Leighton Meester) and Kate (Christina Wolfe) on a girls' weekend in Croatia.
5. West Side Story
'West Side Story', Steven Spielberg's musical love drama film, had its OTT premiere earlier this week. It stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in her film debut, and is the second feature-length remake of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name.