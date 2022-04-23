Streaming This Week: From London Files, Guilty Minds to Oh My Dog, OTT releases to watch with your family

Take a look at these amazing OTT releases to watch this weekend.
We saw OTT platforms get a significant boost across the globe as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic problem. While theatres have reopened and moviegoers are flocking to see the latest OTT releases with family and friends, there is a segment of the public that likes to stay at home over the weekend and watch the latest OTT releases with family and friends.
For that part, we've compiled a list of new OTT releases available on Netflix, Voot, Amazon Prime, and other platforms.
1. London Files
The film London Files, directed by Sachin Pathak, tells the narrative of a murder detective (Arjun Rampal) who is assigned to the case of a missing girl in London. In addition to Purab Kohli, Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis.
Where to watch: Voot Select
2. Oh My Dog
Three generations of the same family star in the Tamil drama: Vijaykumar, his son and actor Arun Vijay, and Arun's son Arnav Vijay. It tells the narrative of a boy's emotional bond with his dog, as well as their love and affection for one another. Sarov Shanmugam is the director of the film.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Guilty Minds
Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra star in the 10-episode series, which is a legal drama. It tells the story of two ambitious young lawyers.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
4. Taxi Driver
The Korean series, directed by Park Joon Woo, tells the story of a secret taxi agency called Rainbow Taxi Service that seeks vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to obtain justice through the legal system. Kang Ha-na is an attorney and Kim Do-Ki is a strange driver whose mother was murdered.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. Toolsidas Junior
This sports drama is a heart-warming narrative about a father-son bond and their shared life objectives, based on true events.
Where to watch: Netflix