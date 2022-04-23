Search icon
Streaming This Week: From London Files, Guilty Minds to Oh My Dog, OTT releases to watch with your family

Take a look at these amazing OTT releases to watch this weekend.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 23, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

We saw OTT platforms get a significant boost across the globe as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic problem. While theatres have reopened and moviegoers are flocking to see the latest OTT releases with family and friends, there is a segment of the public that likes to stay at home over the weekend and watch the latest OTT releases with family and friends.

For that part, we've compiled a list of new OTT releases available on Netflix, Voot, Amazon Prime, and other platforms. 

1. London Files

London Files
1/5

The film London Files, directed by Sachin Pathak, tells the narrative of a murder detective (Arjun Rampal) who is assigned to the case of a missing girl in London. In addition to Purab Kohli, Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis.

Where to watch: Voot Select

2. Oh My Dog

Oh My Dog
2/5

Three generations of the same family star in the Tamil drama: Vijaykumar, his son and actor Arun Vijay, and Arun's son Arnav Vijay. It tells the narrative of a boy's emotional bond with his dog, as well as their love and affection for one another. Sarov Shanmugam is the director of the film.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Guilty Minds

Guilty Minds
3/5

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra star in the 10-episode series, which is a legal drama. It tells the story of two ambitious young lawyers.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver
4/5

The Korean series, directed by Park Joon Woo, tells the story of a secret taxi agency called Rainbow Taxi Service that seeks vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to obtain justice through the legal system. Kang Ha-na is an attorney and Kim Do-Ki is a strange driver whose mother was murdered.
 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Toolsidas Junior

Toolsidas Junior
5/5

This sports drama is a heart-warming narrative about a father-son bond and their shared life objectives, based on true events.

Where to watch: Netflix

