Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Streaming This Week: From Jersey, Panchayat 2 to RRR, OTT releases to look forward to

Check out these amazing OTT releases for you, your family and loved ones.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 21, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

This week has been a great week for OTT releases, with a slew of new shows debuting across several platforms. And, as we do every week, we've compiled a list of the top OTT platform releases in India.

1. RRR

RRR
1/6

One of the year's most popular films around the world. With its theatrical release on March 24, SS Rajamouli's RRR shattered multiple global box office records.

Where To Watch: Netflix and Zee5

2. Panchayat Season 2

Panchayat Season 2
2/6

The first season of TVF's show Panchayat was highly lauded and had a resounding response from the general public. This incredibly popular show has been renewed for a second season.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Jersey

Jersey
3/6

This Indian film, which was released in April, is about a former cricketer played by Shahid Kapoor. Kapoor portrays a gifted cricketer who retired from the game but returns in his forties to fulfil his son's goal of receiving a shirt.

Where To Watch: Netflix

4. Acharya

Acharya
4/6

On May 20, the Koratala Siva-directed released. The film centres on Acharya, who enters Dharmasthali, a shrine, to put an end to the chaos brought on by Basava.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Zombivli

Zombivli
5/6

The film, which released on May 20, follows a recently married couple, Sudhir and Seema, and a slum resident, Vishwas, who live in a Mumbai suburb where a wall divides the haves and have-nots.

6. Escaype Live

Escaype Live
6/6

The plot follows a group of content creators who have taken diverse paths but have one ambition in common: to create viral material in order to win a life-changing tournament hosted by Escaype Live, the country's trendiest new app.


Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.