Streaming This Week: From Jersey, Panchayat 2 to RRR, OTT releases to look forward to

Check out these amazing OTT releases for you, your family and loved ones.
This week has been a great week for OTT releases, with a slew of new shows debuting across several platforms. And, as we do every week, we've compiled a list of the top OTT platform releases in India.
1. RRR
One of the year's most popular films around the world. With its theatrical release on March 24, SS Rajamouli's RRR shattered multiple global box office records.
Where To Watch: Netflix and Zee5
2. Panchayat Season 2
The first season of TVF's show Panchayat was highly lauded and had a resounding response from the general public. This incredibly popular show has been renewed for a second season.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Jersey
This Indian film, which was released in April, is about a former cricketer played by Shahid Kapoor. Kapoor portrays a gifted cricketer who retired from the game but returns in his forties to fulfil his son's goal of receiving a shirt.
Where To Watch: Netflix
4. Acharya
On May 20, the Koratala Siva-directed released. The film centres on Acharya, who enters Dharmasthali, a shrine, to put an end to the chaos brought on by Basava.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. Zombivli
The film, which released on May 20, follows a recently married couple, Sudhir and Seema, and a slum resident, Vishwas, who live in a Mumbai suburb where a wall divides the haves and have-nots.
6. Escaype Live
The plot follows a group of content creators who have taken diverse paths but have one ambition in common: to create viral material in order to win a life-changing tournament hosted by Escaype Live, the country's trendiest new app.
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar