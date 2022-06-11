Streaming This Week: From Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Don, OTT releases to binge watch

Take a peek at these OTT picks for the weekend.
It's the weekend, and we're sure you're looking for some great series and movies to watch with your friends and family while relaxing at home. Many films were released this week, both in theatres and on OTT platforms.
1. Jayeshbhai Jordaar
The film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Divyang Thakkar, stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles.
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. Feels Like Home
The show follows the lives of four lads who move into their first house away from home, featuring Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose, and Inayat Sood.
Where To Watch: Lionsgate Play
3. Don
Sivakarthikeyan is presented in Don as a mischievous kid who is constantly looking for new ways to anger his teachers.
Where To Watch: Netflix
4. The Broken News
Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, and Kiran Kumar feature in the new online series The Broken News.
Where To Watch: Zee5
5. Cyber Vaar
Multiple horrifying cybercrime stories are featured in the criminal thriller, which will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Where To Watch: Voot
6. Code M Season 2
An attempt to kill a state's chief minister inside an army base camp during Kargil Day celebrations caused concern among officials.
Where To Watch: Voot