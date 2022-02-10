Streaming This Week: From ‘Gehraiyaan’, 'Badhai Do' to ‘Tall Girl 2’, movies and series to binge watch this weekend

Check out these movies that are releasing this weekend that you can enjoy with your friends and family.
While Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan is one of the most anticipated films of the weekend, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do is also on the list. This Friday, February 11th, there is a slew of fascinating movies and shows that will take up all of your binge-watching time. Scroll down to see what movies and episodes are coming out on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and other platforms on Friday.
1. Raktanchal 2
The series has been renewed for a second season. Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel, and Soundarya Sharma star in the MX Original series, which is directed by Ritam Srivastav. The show is set in Purvanchal and is a narrative of emotions, deception, and revenge. With fresh participants into this backwater drama, Raktanchal 2 will see the power game take a new turn.
2. Gehraiyaan
This film, which will be released on Amazon Prime on 11th feb, is one of the most anticipated of the year. Directed by Shakun Batra, delves beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking charge of one's life path.
3. Tall Girl 2
'Tall Girl 2', directed by Emily Ting and based on a script by Sam Wolfson, is an upcoming American romantic comedy. Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Griffin Gluck, and Steve Zahn star in the picture. It's the follow-up to Tall Girl, which came out in 2019. On February 11, 2022, the film is set to be released.
4. Badhai Do
Badhaai Do’, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, is a sequel to the film ‘Badhaai Ho’, which is a National Award-winning film. The story of the film revolved around a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film will release in theaters on 11th feb.
5. 'I Want You Back
'I Want You Back' will be available on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th. Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo, Jenny Slate, and Charlie Day feature in the film.