Streaming This Week: From Gangubai Kathiawadi to 365 Days 2, OTT release to watch out for

Take a look at the OTT releases this week.
Here's some good news for those who want to skip going to the movies and instead watch entertaining entertainment on their smart TVs or phones. We've got you covered on the top OTT releases this week, from Gangubai Kathiawadi to 365 Days.
1. Gangubai Kathiavadi
Gangubai travelled to Mumbai with her partner, who is accused of betraying her and forcing her into prostitution. She went on to own a brothel in Kamathipura and is reputed to have connections with gangsters and politicians in the underground.
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Mishan Impossible
The experiences of three young lads who aspire to apprehend India's most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim are captured in Swaroop Rsj's directorial. In addition to Pannu, the film has Hareesh Peradi, Rishab Shetty, and Manikanta Varanasi in key parts.
Where to Watch: Netflix
3. 365 Days: This Day
Laura and Massimo reunite in the Barbara Bialowas-directed film. Due to Massimo's familial ties and a mysterious individual who enters Laura's life to earn her heart and trust, the couple's beginning is proven to be tough.
Where to Watch: Netflix
4. Ozark Season 4
The Byrde family is at a crossroads in their attempt to flee the Mexican cartel and the FBI in season four of the popular series. Wendy's political ambitions have caused a rift between her and Jonah, which Marty is working to mend.
Where to Watch: Netflix
5. Bang Bang Baby
On April 28, the Italian crime series was launched on Amazon Prime Video. This series, directed by Michele Alhanique, takes place in Milan during the end of the 1980s. It follows Alice, a meek and insecure adolescent who joins a mafia organisation as its youngest member in order to win her father's love, who is a 'ndrangheta affiliate.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video