Streaming This Week: From Forensic to Money Heist Korea, OTT releases to binge-watch

Take a look at these OTT picks you can watch this weekend.
Another weekend is almost here, and while the majority of you want to spend time exploring the city, some of you still prefer to unwind at home and watch TV. Between the online series and films, there is something for everyone.
1. Forensic
In the little village of Mussoorie, young girls start to vanish on their birthdays, and their bodies are later discovered there in appalling conditions.
Where to watch: Zee5
2. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
This time, a surprise heist involving hostages is planned for unified Korea. The gang must be stopped by the police since it is supported by cutting-edge technology and a sinister mastermind.
Where to watch: Netflix
3. Man Vs Bee
The renowned comic is back. In the comedy series, Rowan Atkinson will take the lead role. The comedian's fight with a single bee appears to be as incredibly funny as it is.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. The Man From Toronto
After a case of mistaken identity, a harsh assassin and an unusual sales consultant met.
5. Avrodh (Season 2)
The first chapter of the book India's Most Fearless by journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh served as the basis for the first season of the military drama, and the ninth chapter will serve as the basis for the planned sequel.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
6. Doon Kaand
The SSP of the police force is two opposite sides of the same coin. One side is his honourable professional one, while the other side one that sets out on the hunt for retribution for the killing of his brother.
Where to watch: Voot