Streaming This Week: From Dasvi to Abhay season 3, OTT movies and series to binge watch

Take a look at these OTT picks to watch with your loved ones.

The month of March 2022 was particularly fortunate in terms of OTT material, with multiple new movies, web series, and documentary films streaming throughout the month.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, and other digital platforms have already revealed a list of their new releases for the month of April, and it looks promising!