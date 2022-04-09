Streaming This Week: From Dasvi to Abhay season 3, OTT movies and series to binge watch

Take a look at these OTT picks to watch with your loved ones.
The month of March 2022 was particularly fortunate in terms of OTT material, with multiple new movies, web series, and documentary films streaming throughout the month.
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, and other digital platforms have already revealed a list of their new releases for the month of April, and it looks promising!
1. Dasvi
Dasvi was released on April 7, 2022. Abhishek Bachchan plays the protagonist role in the film, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Previously, the film trailer had left internet users dumbfounded. Dasvi is centred on the value of education.
Where to watch: Netflix and Jio Cinema
2. Abhay (Season 3)
The stakes are raised this season when Abhay is confronted with a new unknown enemy, a malevolent power capable of abusing anyone in the name of a warped belief.
Where to watch: Zee5
3. All the Old Knives
The film follows Henry (Chris Pine) as he examines Celia (Thandiwe Newton), a former flame from their days as CIA intelligence officials in Vienna.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
4. Kaun Pravin Tambe
The movie portrays Pravin Tambe's journey, his challenges, and how he made his first-class cricket debut in his forties.
Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar
5. Murder In Agonda
Agonda, a picturesque village in Goa, has a peaceful mansion, but murder changes everything! Everything will be revealed: secrets, mysteries, plots, heartbreaks, and pandemonium.
Where to watch: Amazon mini TV