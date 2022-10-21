Streaming This Week: From Bimbisara to Four More Shots Please 3, OTT releases to binge-watch over Diwali weekend

Take a look at OTT releases that you can watch with your friends and family over this Diwali weekend.

This weekend's Diwali celebrations make it an especially great time to binge-watch every new OTT release with your friends and family.

1. Bimbisara

1/5 Bimbisara focuses around a 500 BCE protagonist who has time-traveling powers, which causes a story of greed, power, and adventure to unfold. Where to watch: Zee5

2. Four More Shots Please 3

2/5 Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the leading roles of four feisty women, Four More Shots Please is one of the most popular series in the Indian streaming space and now, its third season. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Ammu

3/5 The story of a woman named Amudha living with her abusive husband Ravi and how she handles the whole scenario is told in the movie. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. The Peripheral

4/5 Another US science fiction television programme, this one from the creators of Westworld. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Tripling 3