Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Streaming This Week: From Bimbisara to Four More Shots Please 3, OTT releases to binge-watch over Diwali weekend

Take a look at OTT releases that you can watch with your friends and family over this Diwali weekend.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 21, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

This weekend's Diwali celebrations make it an especially great time to binge-watch every new OTT release with your friends and family.

1. Bimbisara

Bimbisara
1/5

Bimbisara focuses around a 500 BCE protagonist who has time-traveling powers, which causes a story of greed, power, and adventure to unfold.

 

Where to watch: Zee5

2. Four More Shots Please 3

Four More Shots Please 3
2/5

Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the leading roles of four feisty women, Four More Shots Please is one of the most popular series in the Indian streaming space and now, its third season.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Ammu

Ammu
3/5

The story of a woman named Amudha living with her abusive husband Ravi and how she handles the whole scenario is told in the movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. The Peripheral

The Peripheral
4/5

Another US science fiction television programme, this one from the creators of Westworld.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Tripling 3

Tripling 3
5/5

The much awaited third season of this amazing series Triplings 3 has five episodes.It stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.