Streaming This Week: From Dasvi to Abhay Season 3, OTT releases to watch out for

The second week of April is jam-packed with new OTT releases that you can't miss. It includes a wide range of web series and films. From Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' to Kunal Kemmu's 'Abhay 3', if you are waiting to watch something new, here's the list.
1. Dasvi
Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' will be released on Netflix, on April 7, 2022. The film also features Nimart Kaur and Yami Gautam in lead roles. (Image credit: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)
2. Naradan
The story of 'Naradan' revolves around a famous TV news anchor. It will be released on April 8, 2022, on Amazon prime video. (Image credit: OPM Records/YouTube)
3. Abhay 3
The third season of crime-thriller 'Abhay' will be released on April 8, 2022, on Zee 5. The series features Kunal Khemu, Rahul Dev, Asha Negi and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. It will be an 8 episode webseries. (Image credit: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram)
4. Gullak 3
The web series 'Gullak 3' is a mix of comedy and drama, the story revolves around a middle-class family who is from a town in the north. It will be released on April 7, 2022, on Sony Liv. (Image credit: SonyLiv/YouTube)
5. Ethankkum Thunindhavan
Popular Tamil actor Survi Sivakumar's actor drama 'Ethankkum Thunindhavan' will be streaming on Netflix from April 7, 2022. (Image credit: Sun Tv/YouTube)