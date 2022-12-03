Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch

Schedule some time this weekend to watch the fascinating OTT films and web series.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 03, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

There is a ton of stuff available to watch online throughout the first week of December, including dramas, crime thrillers, and romantic comedies for the holidays. So schedule some time this weekend to watch the fascinating OTT films and web series that are releasing, and then settle in for a movie marathon with your loved ones.

1. Freddy

Freddy
1/5

Freddy will have spectators on the edge of their seats with his unique turns, twists, and emotional mayhem. Alaya F is also a part of this Kartik Aaryan movie.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

2. India Lockdown

India Lockdown
2/5

A film that portrays the grim realities of civilization is India Lockdown. The film sheds focus on everyone impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic's beginning stages in India.

Where to watch: Zee5

3. Goodbye

Goodbye
3/5

After performing well at the box office, the movie Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna is now accessible on OTT.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Qala

Qala
4/5

Qala, which is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, tells the tale of a young playback singer with a sad history and the ways in which it comes back to haunt her.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Monster

Monster
5/5

Mohanlal, a South superstar who has previously wowed viewers on the big screen, is now making his way to OTT with his Malayalam murder drama.

Where to watch: Disney plus Hotstar

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: From Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria, know celebs who rocked the ramp
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.