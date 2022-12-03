Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch

Schedule some time this weekend to watch the fascinating OTT films and web series.
There is a ton of stuff available to watch online throughout the first week of December, including dramas, crime thrillers, and romantic comedies for the holidays. So schedule some time this weekend to watch the fascinating OTT films and web series that are releasing, and then settle in for a movie marathon with your loved ones.
1. Freddy
Freddy will have spectators on the edge of their seats with his unique turns, twists, and emotional mayhem. Alaya F is also a part of this Kartik Aaryan movie.
Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
2. India Lockdown
A film that portrays the grim realities of civilization is India Lockdown. The film sheds focus on everyone impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic's beginning stages in India.
Where to watch: Zee5
3. Goodbye
After performing well at the box office, the movie Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna is now accessible on OTT.
Where to watch: Netflix
4. Qala
Qala, which is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, tells the tale of a young playback singer with a sad history and the ways in which it comes back to haunt her.
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Monster
Mohanlal, a South superstar who has previously wowed viewers on the big screen, is now making his way to OTT with his Malayalam murder drama.
Where to watch: Disney plus Hotstar