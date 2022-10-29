Search icon
Streaming This Week: Flames season 3, Jhansi. Naane Varuven, OTT releases to binge-watch

The final weekend in October will see a variety of OTT releases on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select, Zee5, and others.

  Oct 29, 2022

1. Jhansi

Jhansi
Anjali, Chandini Chowdary, Aadarsh Balakrishna, and other actors will appear in the upcoming Telugu web series Jhansi. In the story, a tough female police officer loses her memories.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

2. Flames S3

Flames S3
Flames, starring Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala, is returned for a third season. Flames, a popular love game played by schoolchildren in the 1990s, served as inspiration.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

3. Naane Varuven

Naane Varuven
Actor Dhanush plays two roles in Naane Varuven. On September 29, the psychological action thriller made its theatrical debut.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4. The Good Nurse

The Good Nurse
The film chronicles the true events surrounding nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), regarded as the most prolific serial killer in history, and the coworker (Jessica Chastain) who helped bring him to justice.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom
This third instalment of the Indian Predator Series follows yet another intriguing true crime narrative.

Where to watch: Netflix

