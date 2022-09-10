Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch

Take a look at soe OTT release you might want to watch this weekend.
This weekend we bring you some of the ultimate shows and movies on the OTT platform to binge-watch. Whether it's action, drama or comedy, there's something for everyone!
1. Ek Villian Returns
Directed by Mohit Suri, this film follows the story of a singer who goes missing in a serial murder case.
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Sita Ramam
The life of the main character Lieutenant Ram changes after he receives a letter from a girl named Sita and the flower of their love.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Duranga
The series is an official adaptation of the South Korean thriller Flower of Evil, starring Gulshan Devaiah as Sammit Patel and Drashti Dami as Iraa Jakar Patel.
Where to watch: Zee5
4. Mithya
The Hindi version of the intriguing British series Cheat features Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani.
5. Power Book 3: Raising Kanan
Kanan Stark is the only child of Raquel He Thomas, a cocaine dealer with a growing trafficking network in New York City.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
6. The 74th Emmy Awards
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards recognize America's best primetime television shows.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play