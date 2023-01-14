Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch

A look at the movies and series streaming on various OTT platforms this week.
From Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 to the emotional movie Dog Gone which revolves around a missing dog, a look at the movies and series that you can watch with your family this week on various OTT platforms.
1. Drishyam 2
Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is one of the best crime thrillers of 2022. It is a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 13th
2. Dog Gone
Dog Gone is a touching movie that is about a lost dog, the movie depicts the journey of John Marshall (Rob Lowe) and his son Fielding (Johnny Berchtold) whose dog goes missing. (Image credit: Netflix)
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: January 13th
3. Trial By Fire
Trial by Fire starring Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shilpa Shukla, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shardul Bharadwaj, Rajesh Tailang, Punit Tiwari, Nimisha Nair. It is an emotional drama series that you can watch with your family. (Image credit: Netflix)
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: January 13th
4. Break Point
Break Point, the original Netflix documentary series, revolves around the life of top tennis players. (Image credit: Netflix)
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 13th
5. Hunters Season 2
Hunters Season 2 stars Al Pacino, Udo Kier, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, Dylan Baker, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tommy Martinez, Emily Rudd. It is filled with drama and conspiracy.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: January 13th