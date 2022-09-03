Search icon
Streaming this week: Cuttputlli, Rings of Power, Vikrant Rona, binge-watch movies, series for this weekend

Let's take a look at the interesting line-up of content for this weekend.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 03, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

Streaming this week: As the weekend is here, here are the interesting movies, and series that will give you enough dose of entertainment. (All image source: File photo) 

1. Cuttputlli

Cuttputlli
1/5

We start our list with a crime-thriller, Cuttputlli. This movie is an official adaptation of the 2018 Ratsasan and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. 

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar 

2. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2
2/5

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with its second season. Karan Johar-backed series delves deeper into the lives of actresses and spouses of Bollywood actors. 

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona
3/5

Kiccha Sudeep's latest blockbuster Vikrant Rona is now available for digital streaming. After making waves at the box office, Vikrant Rona is expected to excel in online viewing as well. 

Where to watch: ZEE5

 

 

4. Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
4/5

The highly-anticipated series Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is out there to make your weekend entertaining.
 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha
5/5

Vidyut Jammwal is back and takes his superhit action-drama Khuda Haafiz ahead with its sequel, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. 

Where to watch: ZEE5

