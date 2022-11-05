Search icon
Streaming This Week: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Enola Holmes 2, OTT releases to binge-watch

From Brahmastra to Ponniyin Selvan 1, audiences can enjoy big-budget entertainers at their homes this weekend.

This week saw two of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra and Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1, dropped on streaming platforms. Here's your perfect weekend binge list.

1. Brahmastra

Brahmastra
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the biggest Hindi film of the year has finally been released on OTT within two months of its theatrical release.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan 1
The Mani Ratnam-directed historical epic features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

3. Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2
Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as the sister-brother duo of Enola Holmes and Sherlock Holmes, the suspense mystery film is the sequel to the 2020 film.

Where To Watch: Netflix

4. The Ghost

The Ghost
Starring Nagarjuna in the lead role, the Telugu language spy thriller film didn't succeed at the box office but now can be seen within the comfort of your own home.

Where To Watch: Netflix

5. The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus Season 2
The second season of the comedy-drama anthology series started with its premiere episode this week and new episodes will drop every Monday in India.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

