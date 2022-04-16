Streaming This Week: Bachchhan Paandey, James, Mai, OTT releases to watch out for

Take a look at these OTT picks you can watch this weekend.
Aside from big releases in theatres like Jr NTR and Ramcharan's 'RRR' and Thalapathi Vijay's 'Beast,' the month of April also boasts some fantastic digital releases.
If you've seen all of the star-studded films that came out last Friday, or if you missed a few, such as Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey, and want to spend this weekend in the luxury and comfort of your own home, we've got you covered.
1. Bachchhan Paandey
The action-comedy follows Bachchhan Paandey, a gangster, and Myra Devekar, an aspiring filmmaker who wants to write a biopic about him. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi and is directed by Farhad Samji.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
2. James
James is the story of a man named Santhosh Kumar, who runs a security firm and has been tasked with protecting a drug-dealing family. Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Shivaraj Kumar, R Sarathkumar, Srikanth Meka, and Adithya Menon play the key roles in the film.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
3. Death on the Nile
When a murder is committed, a travel to a luxurious Egyptian vacation goes awry, and a manhunt for the perpetrator begins. Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Jennifer Saunders, Ali Fazal, and Sophie Okonedo star in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film.
4. Mai
The crime drama centres on Sheel, a helpless mother who is desperate to track down and punish the killers of her young daughter Supriya. Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, and Vivek Mushran play the key characters in the upcoming web series.
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Anatomy of a Scandal
The political drama centres on a politician's rich and influential wife, who uncovers a scandal in which her husband is accused of a secret crime. Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Josette Simon, and Naomi Scott play crucial parts in the drama.