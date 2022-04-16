Streaming This Week: Bachchhan Paandey, James, Mai, OTT releases to watch out for

Take a look at these OTT picks you can watch this weekend.

Aside from big releases in theatres like Jr NTR and Ramcharan's 'RRR' and Thalapathi Vijay's 'Beast,' the month of April also boasts some fantastic digital releases.

If you've seen all of the star-studded films that came out last Friday, or if you missed a few, such as Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey, and want to spend this weekend in the luxury and comfort of your own home, we've got you covered.