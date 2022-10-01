Search icon
Streaming This Week: Babli Bouncer, Jamtara season 2, Blonde, OTT releases to watch

Take a look at OTT releases you can watch with your family this week.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 01, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

To keep their audiences interested, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv make sure to provide new material every week. Additionally, this week sees the launch of several OTT platforms for films including 777 Charlie, Blonde, and more.

1. Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer
1/7

Tamannaah Bhatia is featured in Babli Bouncer under the direction of National Award-winning Director Madhur Bhandarkar in a never-before-seen role.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Hush Hush

Hush Hush
2/7

The privileged lives of Zaira, Saiba, and Dolly have become a nightmare as a result of a dead body discovered in the affluent community of La Opulenza and the disappearance of PR expert Ishi Sanghamitra.

 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Tripling

Tripling
3/7

Tripling S3, which features Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar in prominent roles, has his writing and dialogue.

Where to watch: Zee5

4. Jamtara season 2

Jamtara season 2
4/7

Ganga Devi, a political figure who is both astute and calculated, will be seen supporting the polls and giving Brajesh Bhan a hard time.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Blonde

Blonde
5/7

The most recent motion picture, Blonde, delves into a fascinating period in the life of Marilyn Monroe, a fashion icon and movie diva.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Bullet Train

Bullet Train
6/7

The assassin Ladybug, along with four other assassins who are all linked to a single crime, is riding the Bullet Train in contemporary Tokyo where the movie is set.

Where to watch: Zee5

7. Cobra (Tamil)

Cobra (Tamil)
7/7

A young Tamil criminologist named Judith Samson and a Turkish Interpol agent named Aslan Yilmaz are investigating the murders of the chief minister of Odisha, the mayor of France, and the prince of Scotland in the psychological action thriller Cobra.

 

Where to watch: SonyLIV

