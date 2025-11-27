Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season

2 . Season 2, Episode 4 – 'Will the Wise'

2

This episode is where Will’s situation becomes truly alarming. After experiencing frightening visions and collapsing at school, Will starts behaving differently. Joyce and Hopper sense that the Upside Down hasn’t really let him go, and their concern grows with every passing moment.

This episode lays the foundation for Will’s internal struggle and shows how the danger is spreading again, quietly but quickly.