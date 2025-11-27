Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season

Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 27, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
1.Duffer brothers' recommendations
With the final season of Stranger Things approaching, creators Matt and Ross Duffer recommend watching these three episodes to prepare for Season 5, as they contain important clues that will help everything come together.
2.Season 2, Episode 4 – 'Will the Wise'
This episode is where Will’s situation becomes truly alarming. After experiencing frightening visions and collapsing at school, Will starts behaving differently. Joyce and Hopper sense that the Upside Down hasn’t really let him go, and their concern grows with every passing moment.
This episode lays the foundation for Will’s internal struggle and shows how the danger is spreading again, quietly but quickly.
3.Season 2, Episode 6 - 'The Spy'
By now, Will’s connection to the Mind Flayer deepens into something terrifying. Hawkins Lab tries to study him like a puzzle, but Will’s friends and family notice that something is seriously wrong. He begins giving information to the enemy without even realising it.
The tension rises when soldiers walk straight into the underground tunnels, based on Will’s memories. Meanwhile, Nancy and Jonathan continue digging into the lab’s secrets. This episode marks Will’s shift from victim to the Mind Flayer’s unwilling spy.
4.Season 4, Episode 7 – 'The Massacre at Hawkins Lab'
This chapter finally reveals the truth about Eleven’s recovered memories. Eleven remembers that Henry Creel had been slowly manipulating her during her childhood at the lab.
When he unleashes chaos on everyone, Eleven refuses to join him. Their fight pushes her past her limits, and she sends him into the Upside Down with sheer force. The episode also follows Eleven’s confrontation with the evil she unknowingly helped create.
5.Season 4, Episode 9 – 'The Piggyback'
In the Season 4 finale, Eleven connects to Max’s mind from afar using a psychic technique called the piggyback. While she battles Vecna inside Max’s memories, the Hawkins group fights him by attacking him.
Across the world, Hopper, Joyce, and Murray fight inside a Russian prison. But even with everyone giving their all, Vecna succeeds in opening the final gate after Max briefly dies. Though Eleven brings Max back, Hawkins is left cracked open, literally splitting apart as the Upside Down leaks into town. This moment marks the true beginning of the final war.