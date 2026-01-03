Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 03, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
1.Cosy evening together
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon are leaning against each other, having a laid-back evening together. The two of them appear serene and cheerful, underlining the easy-going and embracing bond between them that is hidden from the public eye.
2.Stylish duo with city lights
The pair in chic outfits are standing in front of twinkling city lights. Stebin's stylish appearance, complete with a hat and Nupur's cheerful smile reveal their playful and fashionable nature, which makes them a stunning couple.
3.Christmas celebration with family and friends
Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon and the family accompany Stebin Ben to Christmas celebrations. The festive environment, gigantic smiles and playful poses are all signs of the holiday season's warmth and unity. A lovely pet being around makes the setting even more delightful.
4.Glamorous public appearance
Stebin and Nupur are at a high-profile event. Nupur wears a dark green velvet suit with gold embroidery, while Stebin matches in a black Indo-western outfit. The photo shows their stylish presence at red carpets and industry events before confirming their relationship.
5.Traditional festival celebration
It's a Diwali celebration at home. Stebin wears a blue kurta, and Nupur is in a peach floral outfit. The photo reflects their closeness and how they celebrate festivals and special moments with each other’s families.