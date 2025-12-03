FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben is making headlines for the speculations of tying the knot with Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon's sister, in Udaipur. Take a look at his melodious hits like Sahiba, Baarish Ban Jaana and more.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 03, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

1.Sahiba

Sahiba
1

'Sahiba' is quite possibly the biggest hit for Stebin. It is a soft romantic ballad that immediately took off on the charts after its release. The combination of its light music and Stebin's so comforting voice has won over the audience who are in search of a mild and sincere song. The song's emotional richness and the cosy atmosphere it generates have been the reasons for its widespread acceptance among the fans around the country.

2.Thoda Thoda Pyaar

Thoda Thoda Pyaar
2

This song portrays the first love's brightness and purity brilliantly. With its catchy tune and relatable lyrics, 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' quickly gained huge popularity it mirroring those timid and tiny moments of love's birth. Its romantic atmosphere and soft music make it ideal for all lovers and those who are nostalgic about their first emotions.

3.Tu Mile Dil Khile

Tu Mile Dil Khile
3

'Tu Mile Dil Khile' is yet another hit number from Stebin Ben's music collection, renowned for its relaxing music and gentle romantic ambience. The composition is like a ray of light and heat, very suitable for the fleeting moments when you remember someone dear. The song's gentle pace and heartfelt honesty are its main attractions, and thus it ranks high among the favourite list of soft and tender love songs.

4.Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai - Recreated Version

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai - Recreated Version
4

Stebin's modern version is an interpretation of the classic with nostalgia. He introduces a new vibe on an old melody through this song, fusing the vintage feeling with modern taste. The original fans derive delight from the memory, and at the same time, the contemporary audience is drawn to Stebin's singing and the fresh arrangement. It can be seen as a connecting point between the past and the present.

5.Baarish Ban Jaana

Baarish Ban Jaana
5

The mood of rain, love, and waiting is perfectly depicted in 'Baarish Ban Jaana,' which is a song one of the best songs for the rainy season. The slow music and sincere words create the image of a soft hug in the rain, bringing back the memories of warmth, love, and nostalgia. This song is preferred by many listeners when they need comfort or a romantic environment.

6.Rula Ke Gaya Ishq

Rula Ke Gaya Ishq
6

This song explores heartbreak and loss with deep emotional intensity. 'Rula Ke Gaya Ishq' relates to the audience who have gone through similar sorrows in their relationships. The emotive voice of Stebin, along with the sad melody, helps to express the pain, the wish to have, and the dullness of lost love; thus, it becomes the kind of song that reaches the heart.

7.Mera Mehboob

Mera Mehboob
7

'Mera Mehboob' is a sweet love song that reflects the talent of Stebin to sing soft love songs with truthfulness. The song's simple yet catchy melody, along with its heartfelt lyrics, has already made it a cherished piece for those who appreciate passionate music. The unabashed nature of the song and its loving essence combined give it the power to emerge as a beautiful tribute to love and warmth.

8.Afsos Karoge

Afsos Karoge
8

Stebin's 'Afsos Karoge' is a sad song that expresses regret and sorrow after the end of a love relationship. It reveals the suffering caused by love that is gone and the desire for it, thus being a source of comfort and a way of purging emotions for those who appreciate music's emotional side. The expressive tune and emotional performance bring it to the fore as one of the most significant pieces in Stebin's collection.

9.Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon Wedding Rumours

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon Wedding Rumours
9

Stebin Ben's popularity has shot up because of the new gossip that he is going to marry Nupur Sanon, the sister of actress Kriti Sanon, in Udaipur. Although he never fails to win over his admirers with his romantic ballads, the news has indeed made his life more glamorous and turned his public and private journey into a hot topic of interest for both fans and the media.

