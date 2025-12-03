Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

1 . Sahiba

'Sahiba' is quite possibly the biggest hit for Stebin. It is a soft romantic ballad that immediately took off on the charts after its release. The combination of its light music and Stebin's so comforting voice has won over the audience who are in search of a mild and sincere song. The song's emotional richness and the cosy atmosphere it generates have been the reasons for its widespread acceptance among the fans around the country.