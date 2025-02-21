1 . Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman, a senior to megastar Amitabh Bachchan both in age and in Bollywood, has portrayed the roles of both his lover and mother on screen. She played Big B’s love interest in the 1973 film Dharma, and just five years later, she took on the role of his mother in the 1978 film Trishul.