Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump this week

ENTERTAINMENT
Vanshika Tyagi | May 02, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
1.Akanksha Choudhary
Akanksha Choudhary, the most popular contestant this season, has been unluck when it comes to finding real connection this season. After Yogesh went to Ruru and Gauresh to Zalak, Akanksha has been left alone whih no connection to perform task. in Episode 49, where ideal matches went against other pairs, Akanksha did not get the chance to perform, pushing her in the dumping zone automatically. And haing feud with most of the contestants from Himanshu to kaira, she is most likely on the main target.
2.Anushka Ghosh
Anushka Ghosh, who calls herself 'the Queen of Splitsvilla' has been previosuly dumped, but makers made her return to the show. From her return to the latest episode, her story has went through several ups and downs. Anushka and Mohit are the newest 'Idel match' but their power was short-lived as they were defeated by Himanshu and Diksha. Now, Anushka has been on target of many splitsvillains as they call her a 'flipper', so this dome an be her last dome.
3.Mohit Magotra
Similar to Anushka Ghosh, Mohit is also on the target of both Gullu's alliance and Himanshu's alliance. He is also most likely to get eliminated this week.
4.Ron Koriappa
Ron Koriappa, one of the leats popular Spitsvillain, who is known as a weak performer has been on the ;unsafe side' for most of the season along with his connection Asmita Adhikari. However, Ron's performance in the recent paint task was worth appreciating, Tayne managed to secure a win, saving him and Sadaaf. Ron Koriappa is the most likey contestant to go home this week.
5.Zalak and Gauresh