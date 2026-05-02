Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump this week

1 . Akanksha Choudhary

1

Akanksha Choudhary, the most popular contestant this season, has been unluck when it comes to finding real connection this season. After Yogesh went to Ruru and Gauresh to Zalak, Akanksha has been left alone whih no connection to perform task. in Episode 49, where ideal matches went against other pairs, Akanksha did not get the chance to perform, pushing her in the dumping zone automatically. And haing feud with most of the contestants from Himanshu to kaira, she is most likely on the main target.