Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

South India's richest actor is worth over Rs 3000 crore, which includes property worth Rs 800 crore
Gone are the days when the four film industries from the south had to act like poor cousins of Bollywood. Today, the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries are competing – and often beating – Hindi films. It also reflects in the elevated stature of their stars, as well as their wealth. This is why the richest actor from south India even surpasses the likes of Salman Khan in terms of net worth
1. Who is south India’s richest actor?
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, known simply as Nagarjuna, is the richest actor from the four south industries. As per reports, his net worth is $364 million (Rs 3050 crore), making him one of the wealthiest in all India
2. Nagarjuna’s massive wealth
Nagarjuna has built his fortune not just from the films he has acted in but from investments in other business, including real estate, cinema, sports franchises, allowing him to tower over his contemporaries
3. How is Nagarjuna richer than Rajinikanth, Prabhas?
Nagarjuna is far from the most successful actor of his generation. That honour goes to Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. But their respective net worth of Rs 1650 crore, Rs 500 crore, and Rs 450 crore are way below Nagarjuna’s. Even the reigning Telugu superstar Prabhas is way behind him with a reported net worth of Rs 300 crore
4. How Nagarjuna made his millions
Nagarjuna charges over Rs 25 crore per film and several crores for his role as host of Bigg Boss Telugu. In addition, he also is a film producer, owning a studio. He also heads the N3 Realty Enterprises, a real estate and construction firm. As per reports, the value of all real estate owned by Nagarjuna is around Rs 800 crore
5. Nagarjuna’s stellar film career
In a career that began in the 80s, Nagarjuna has appeared in several iconic films in both Telugu and Hindi, such as Siva, Khuda Gawah, Killer, Hello Brother, Mass, Don, and Manam. Many of his films such as Mass and Manam were among the highest-grossing Telugu films at the time of their release
6. Expensive things owned by Nagarjuna
Nagarjuna owns some very luxurious and expensive things. These include a private jet, a palatial bungalow in Hyderabad reportedly worth Rs 40 crore, over half a dozen luxury cars