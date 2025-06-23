ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Jun 23, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
1.Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met
Kareena Kapoor's Geet became an iconic character: bubbly, outspoken, and emotionally rich, her dialogues and screen presence turned the film into her story. While Shahid Kapoor was subtle and effective, it was Kareena Kapoor's performance that made this rom-com unforgettable.
2.Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun
In this mega family entertainer, Madhuri Dixit's grace, smile and mesmerising dance numbers made her the emotional heartbeat of the film. Though Salman Khan played the charming Prem, it was Madhuri Dixit who carried the narrative and etched herself in cinematic history.
3.Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Even with a commercially driven horror-comedy tone and Kartik Aaryan as the lead, it was Tabu’s dual-role performance that blew audiences away. Her eerie transformation and emotional depth elevated the film, proving she’s still a force to be reckoned with.
4.Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz
As the bold and unapologetically ambitious antagonist, Priyanka Chopra delivered a powerhouse performance, she dominated every scene with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, even winning awards for her villainous role. It was a breakthrough moment that defined her as a versatile actor.
5.Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu
Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of the wild, rebellious Tanu was electric, her energy, comic timing and rawness outshone R. Madhavan’s more grounded role. Kangana Ranaut made Tanu the soul of the film, earning both fan love and critical acclaim.
