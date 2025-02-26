2 . Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime partner, Anand Ahuja, in 2018. Anand is the Founder of the fashion brand Bhaane and the Co-founder of the sneaker store VegNonVeg. His family owns Shahi Exports, India’s largest export firm. As per the Times of India, Anand Ahuja's net worth is estimated to be Rs 4,000 crore.