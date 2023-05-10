Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening

Check out the photos from the screening of Dahaad attended by its cast and crew including Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar among others.

The crime drama series Dahaad has Sonakshi Sinha playing a sub-inspector on the hunt for a cold-blooded serial killer, played by Vijay Varma, responsible for the deaths of 27 women in a small village in Rajasthan. The show will premiere on Prime Video on May 12.

The show had its screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 10, which was attended by the cast and crew including Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and others. (All images: Viral Bhayani)