Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening

Check out the photos from the screening of Dahaad attended by its cast and crew including Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar among others.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 10, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

The crime drama series Dahaad has Sonakshi Sinha playing a sub-inspector on the hunt for a cold-blooded serial killer, played by Vijay Varma, responsible for the deaths of 27 women in a small village in Rajasthan. The show will premiere on Prime Video on May 12. 

The show had its screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 10, which was attended by the cast and crew including Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and others. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Dahaad cast

Dahaad cast
1/7

Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah make up the leading cast of the crime thriller show Dahaad.

2. Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar
2/7

Farhan Akhtar has bankrolled the upcoming series, along with Ritesh Sidhwani, under their banner Excel Entertainment.

3. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi
3/7

Huma Qureshi came to support her friend Sonakshi Sinha, with whom she was seen in the comedy Double XL last year.

4. Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala
4/7

Director Vasan Bala, whose last film Monica O My Darling was hugely appreciated, was also spotted at the screening.

5. Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana
5/7

Aparshakti Khurana wowed the audiences with her sincere act as Binod Das in the recent Prime Video web series Jubilee.

6. Vikramaditya Motwane and wife Ishika Mohan Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane and wife Ishika Mohan Motwane
6/7

The Jubilee director Vikramaditya Motwane also reached with his wife and famous still photographer Ishika Mohan Motwane.

7. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti
7/7

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have created Dahaad. The latter has also directed the episodes, along with Ruchika Oberoi.

