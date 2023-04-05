Search icon
Sobhita Dhulipala shares adorable photos from sister's 'North meets South shaadi', tells 'mom got upset'

Sobhita Dhulipala called the wedding 'North meets South shaadi' as Sahil is from Delhi and her sister from Andhra Pradesh. She called it 'double the celebration!'.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 05, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Samanta Dhulipala recently got married to Sahil Gupta who is a doctor from Delhi in a private ceremony. The actress took to Instagram and shared photos from the wedding ceremony and festivities. 

Take a look:

 

1. When North meets South

When North meets South
1/6

Sharing the photos, Sobhita revealed that this is a 'North meets South shaadi' as Sahil is from Delhi and her sister from Andhra Pradesh. She called it 'double the celebration!'.
 

2. Joys of sisterhood

Joys of sisterhood
2/6

The actress penned an emotional note while sharing wedding photos. She wrote, "in a world where people aren’t always kind to each other..women especially, it is such a privilege to experience the joys of sisterhood. And to watch her marry the man she loves. It was an overwhelming sight. It also reinstalled my faith in the beauty of matrimony." 

3. Sobhita's mother got upset

Sobhita's mother got upset
3/6

Sobhita revealed that her mother got upset as they didn't do enough pujas. She wrote, "I think this ceremony went on all night for some 12 hours and my mother was still displeased that we didn’t do enough pujas..the bride and groom were considering jumping into the havan."

4. Haldi

Haldi
4/6

The actress called Haldi her 'favorite as 'everyone looked like nimbus and marigolds.' She wrote, "All this joy under the sunniest sky February has seen."

5. Pure celebration

Pure celebration
5/6

It seems that the actress really had fun at her sister's wedding. She mentioned, "Singing, dancing, raging till 4 in the morning.(aur phir after party) It was insanity, it was pure celebration, it was unforgettable." 

6. Sobhita looks beautiful

Sobhita looks beautiful
6/6

Sobhita Dhulipala looks so beautiful, happy and mesmerising in these photos from her sister's wedding. 

