5 . Designer's note

While posting the pictures, Sabyasachi captioned, 'For her wedding celebration, Sobhita Dhulipala wears a hand crafted bagru multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’ inspired from the archives of Sabyasachi. The skirt is adorned with antiqued zardozi and hand painted mirror borders, paired with a hand woven cotton dupatta and the house classic “Kanthi” blouse. The ensemble is accentuated with a parandi and The East of Bengal Chandbalis crafted in 22k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Paired with embellished hand crafted bellies from Sabyasachi Accessories.'