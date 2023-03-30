Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch

Sobhita Dhulipala dropped her glamorous photos in a pink saree that she wore at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer and music launch event.
The trailer and music for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 were launched last night at a gala event in Chennai. The star-studded event featured the star cast such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The legendary actor Kamal Haasan also graced the event to support the filmmaker Mani Ratnam.
On Thursday, Sobhita took to her Instagram and shared her stunning pictures in the pink saree that she wore at the event last night.
1. Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous in pink saree
Sobhita's beautiful saree was designed by the famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra and the actress looked divine in the breathtaking photos.
2. Sobhita Dhulipala in Ponniyin Selvan 2
She plays Vaanathi, Princess of Kodumbalur, and Arulmozhi Varman's love interest in Mani Ratnam's epic based on the war of succession among Cholas.
3. Sobhita Dhulipala's pictures go viral
Sobhita's photos went viral on social media as soon as the actress shared them. Her fans and followers dropped in several fire and red heart emojis.
4. Sobhita Dhulipala's films and series
She has acted in films such as Major, Kurup, Raman Raghav 2.0, Chef and has starred in web series namely Made In Heaven and The Night Manager.
5. Sobhita Dhulipala is rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya
The actress is rumoured to be in a relationship with Nagarjuna's son and actor Naga Chaitanya, who divorced Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021.