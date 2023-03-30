Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch

Sobhita Dhulipala dropped her glamorous photos in a pink saree that she wore at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer and music launch event.

The trailer and music for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 were launched last night at a gala event in Chennai. The star-studded event featured the star cast such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The legendary actor Kamal Haasan also graced the event to support the filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

On Thursday, Sobhita took to her Instagram and shared her stunning pictures in the pink saree that she wore at the event last night.