Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far

7 . Palash Muchhal's hospitalisation

7

After Smriti's father's sudden health scare and wedding postponement, Palash was also admitted to the hospital due to chest pain and difficulty in breathing. Hospital management has now confirmed that Palash has been discharged after receiving treatment.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, his mother, Amita Muchhal, said that Palash shares an intense bond with Shrinivas — “even closer than with Smriti,” she remarked — and the anxiety of seeing him unwell became too overwhelming for him to bear.