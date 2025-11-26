Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition
ENTERTAINMENT
Shweta Singh | Nov 26, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
1.Smriti Mandhana's father suffered a heart attack
Indian cricket team vice-captain and Indian music composer Palash Muchhal was all set to marry in a grand ceremony on November 23. Earlier, fans believed that the delay in their wedding was due to medical reasons, but recently the narrative changed after rumours spread that Muchhal allegedly "cheated" on the cricketer.
2.Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal cancelled?
Following the postponement, Smriti Mandhana removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account (@smriti_mandhana), shocking fans. Her manager, Tuhin Mishra, said the wedding will proceed only after her father's full recovery.
3.infidelity rumours
Soon after removing all the pictures from the wedding festivities, social media was filled with outlandish theories about the wedding's postponement. Allegations of infidelity, supposed private chat screenshots, and rumours of a questionable past are circulating widely.
4.Palak Mucchal confirmed the wedding
However, all the rumours were put to rest after Palash Muchhal's sister Palak reacted. In a post on Instagram stories, she wrote, “Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time."
5.How Smriti and Palash started dating?
Smriti and Palash started dating in 2019. They kept things quiet for a long time and only went public in July 2024, when they posted an anniversary picture marking five years together.
6.Palash proposed to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium
Palash has shared a beautiful clip of him proposing to Smriti at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Smriti looked gorgeous in a red gown while Palash complemented her in a grey-black suit. The duo was recorded getting emotional and smiling in the clip. "She said yes," Palash captioned the video.
7.Palash Muchhal's hospitalisation
After Smriti's father's sudden health scare and wedding postponement, Palash was also admitted to the hospital due to chest pain and difficulty in breathing. Hospital management has now confirmed that Palash has been discharged after receiving treatment.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, his mother, Amita Muchhal, said that Palash shares an intense bond with Shrinivas — “even closer than with Smriti,” she remarked — and the anxiety of seeing him unwell became too overwhelming for him to bear.