Photos

ENTERTAINMENT

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films

Bollywood debuts 2026: Meet Simar Bhatia, Sreeleela, Sai Pallavi, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Aman Indra Kumar, and other newcomers set to make their Hindi film debut.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 02, 2026, 01:38 PM IST

1.Simar Bhatia

Simar Bhatia
1

Simar Bhatia, niece of actor Akshay Kumar, made her first on-screen appearance at the very start of the year with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, which released on January 1. Paired opposite Agastya Nanda, Simar has already caught attention for her natural screen presence.

2.Sreeleela

Sreeleela
2

Popular South Indian actor Sreeleela is all set to enter Bollywood after her Hindi debut was delayed last year. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in an intense romantic musical drama directed by Anurag Basu.

3.Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi
3

Sai Pallavi will make her Hindi film debut with not one, but two major projects. She stars opposite Junaid Khan in Mere Raho, a film that was postponed from its earlier release plan. She will also portray Sita in Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

4.Yashvardhan Ahuja

Yashvardhan Ahuja
4

Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of actor Govinda, is also gearing up for his Bollywood launch. Reports now suggest that he will be introduced through a romantic comedy directed by Sajid Khan, giving him a fresh start in the industry.

5.Medha Rana

Medha Rana
5

Model-turned-actor Medha Rana will make her Hindi film debut with the war drama Border 2. Paired opposite Varun Dhawan, she will be part of a large ensemble cast.

6.Aman Indra Kumar

Aman Indra Kumar
6

Aman Indra Kumar, son of filmmaker Indra Kumar, will debut with Tera Yaar Hoon Main, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The film, which features Akanksha Sharma as the female lead, is set to release in 2026.

7.Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava

Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava
7

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to launch newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava with Nakhrewaalii. The film was initially planned for 2025; it is now expected to be released in 2026.

