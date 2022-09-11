SIIMA 2022: Pushpa wins Best Film, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde bag top acting honours

Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, and Yash also attended the award ceremony.
The first leg of the 10th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held on September 10 in Bengaluru honouring the best films and performances of the Telugu and Kannada film industries. The awards for Tamil and Malayalam cinema categories will be announced on September 11. Let's have a look at some of the big winners from the first night of the award ceremony. (All images: SIIMA/Instagram)
1. Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun won the Best Actor - Telugu award for his sensational performance in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise and he was even seen doing his famous gesture on the stage.
2. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde, who looked beautiful in an off-shoulder gown, lifted the Best Actress - Telugu trophy for her performance in the romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor.
3. Pushpa
Pushpa, the highest earning Indian film of 2021, was awarded the Best Film - Telugu. The film's producer Naveen Yerneni collected the award as the head of Mythri Movie Makers.
4. Puneeth Rajkumar
Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar won the Best Actor - Kannada for the action drama film Yuvarathnaa and the entire film's team came on the stage to receive the award.
5. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, whose film 83 was dubbed in all South Indian languages, also graced the ceremony where he was honoured with the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India award.
6. Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda, who recently made his Bollywood debut in the sports drama Liger, was felicitated with Youth Icon South (Male) award at the gala night.