Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

SIIMA 2022: Pushpa wins Best Film, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde bag top acting honours

Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, and Yash also attended the award ceremony.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 11, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

The first leg of the 10th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held on September 10 in Bengaluru honouring the best films and performances of the Telugu and Kannada film industries. The awards for Tamil and Malayalam cinema categories will be announced on September 11. Let's have a look at some of the big winners from the first night of the award ceremony. (All images: SIIMA/Instagram)

1. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun
1/6

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor - Telugu award for his sensational performance in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise and he was even seen doing his famous gesture on the stage.

2. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
2/6

Pooja Hegde, who looked beautiful in an off-shoulder gown, lifted the Best Actress - Telugu trophy for her performance in the romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor.

3. Pushpa

Pushpa
3/6

Pushpa, the highest earning Indian film of 2021, was awarded the Best Film - Telugu. The film's producer Naveen Yerneni collected the award as the head of Mythri Movie Makers.

4. Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar
4/6

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar won the Best Actor - Kannada for the action drama film Yuvarathnaa and the entire film's team came on the stage to receive the award.

5. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
5/6

Ranveer Singh, whose film 83 was dubbed in all South Indian languages, also graced the ceremony where he was honoured with the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India award.

6. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda
6/6

Vijay Deverakonda, who recently made his Bollywood debut in the sports drama Liger, was felicitated with Youth Icon South (Male) award at the gala night.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 449 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.