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Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Today marks the death anniversary of Sidhu Moosewala. From hits like So High to Same Beef and more, his music continues to be loved for its powerful lyrics and lasting impact.

Anshika Pandey | May 29, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

1.So High:

So High:
1

So High was the song that changed Sidhu Moosewala’s career forever. Released early in his journey, it quickly went viral for its powerful lyrics, strong screen presence, and heavy bass beats. The track established him as a rising star in Punjabi music and became a youth anthem across India and abroad.

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2.The Last Ride:

The Last Ride:
2

Released shortly before Sidhu Moosewala’s death, The Last Ride became an emotional track for fans worldwide. The song’s lyrics and visuals gained deeper meaning after the tragedy, with many listeners connecting them to his life, struggles, and legacy. It remains one of his most emotionally discussed songs.

3.295:

295:
3

295 is widely considered one of Sidhu Moosewala’s most impactful tracks. Known for its bold, socially charged lyrics, the song sparked discussions and debates online. Its emotional depth and powerful message helped it trend repeatedly across social media platforms and streaming services, keeping it relevant even today.

4.Same Beef:

Same Beef:
4

Sidhu Moosewala’s collaboration with Bohemia in Same Beef became a landmark moment in Punjabi music. The track blended hardcore rap with Punjabi style, creating a global hit. Its high-energy beats, strong lyrics, and cinematic music video made it a fan favourite across international audiences.

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5.Legend:

Legend:
5

Legend perfectly captured Sidhu Moosewala’s fearless and larger-than-life persona. The song highlighted his confidence, identity, and influence in the music industry. It quickly gained millions of streams and continues to be celebrated by fans as a symbol of his lasting legacy in Punjabi music.

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